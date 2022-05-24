Airbnb pulls out of China as country remains closed to tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Airbnb pulls out of China as country remains closed to tourists

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 8.13am
Airbnb is pulling out of China (Eric Risberg/AP)
Airbnb is pulling out of China (Eric Risberg/AP)

Airbnb has announced it will stop representing short-term rental properties in China as the country remains closed to tourists.

The company said it will focus its business in China on serving people looking for accommodation abroad.

Airbnb joins a series of foreign internet companies including Yahoo and eBay that have pulled out of China after running into fierce local competition and regulatory barriers.

Virus Outbreak China
China has been closed to foreign tourists (Andy Wong/AP)

“We have made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts in China on outbound travel and suspend our homes and experiences of hosts in China, starting from July 30 2022,” said the chief strategy officer of Airbnb China, Nathan Blecharczyk.

Landlords represented by Airbnb have had more than 25 million guest arrivals since 2016, according to Mr Blecharczyk’s statement.

The Chinese government has blocked foreign tourists from visiting since the pandemic hit in early 2020 and has told the Chinese public to avoid foreign travel that is not essential for business or study.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier