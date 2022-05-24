Ford trials geofencing tech to automatically control vehicle speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ford trials geofencing tech to automatically control vehicle speed

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 9.29am
Car-maker Ford is trialling technology that could end the need for speed limit signs and help drivers avoid inadvertently incurring speeding fines by automatically slowing down vehicles when they enter designated areas (Ford/PA)

Car-maker Ford is trialling technology that could end the need for speed limit signs and help drivers avoid inadvertently incurring speeding fines by automatically slowing down vehicles when they enter designated areas.

The scheme is built on geofencing – a type of virtual geographical boundary, where special rules can be set around specific locations.

Ford is using the technology to set speed limits that internet-connected vehicles automatically adhere to when they enter any of the areas in question.

The speed limit information is set to the vehicle’s dashboard display so the driver is aware of the change and can be manually overridden if needed, the company said.

Geofencing sets virtual boundaries, so vehicles would automatically adhere to speed limits when entering certain zones (Ford/PA)

The car giant is currently testing the technology in Cologne, Germany, and says it could reduce the need for speed limit signs and improve the appearance of the roadside by decluttering them while helping drivers avoid picking up speeding fines.

Ford said its trial will run for a year using its all-electric E-Transit van.

Michael Huynh, Ford of Europe’s manager for city engagement in Germany, said: “Connected vehicle technology has the proven potential to help make everyday driving easier and safer to benefit everyone, not just the person behind the wheel.

“Geofencing can ensure speeds are reduced where – and even when – necessary to help improve safety and create a more pleasant environment.”

Ford said that, in the future, the system could also be used dynamically, with speed limits set and altered depending on local hazards, roadworks, or to deal with traffic at different times of day.

