In Pictures: First passengers take a ride on London’s new Elizabeth line

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 9.51am
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Andy Byford, Commissioner at Transport for London, travel on the first Elizabeth line train to carry passengers at Paddington Station (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
After years of waiting, the new Elizabeth line has finally carried its first passengers around London.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Chelsea Pensioners and train enthusiasts from around the UK were among those on the first train to leave Paddington at 6.33am on Tuesday.

Crowds waited to board the first trains (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mr Khan and Andy Byford, Commissioner at Transport for London, gave a thumbs-up as they descended the escalator at Paddington (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chelsea Pensioners were among those on board the first Elizabeth line train (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

There were big smiles from Mayor of London Mr Khan as passengers finally tried out the trains.

Mr Khan posed for a selfie on board the first Elizabeth line train to carry passengers at Paddington Station (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Passengers on board an Elizabeth Line train in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Booklets were handed out showing the development of the line (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The line will boost capacity and cut journey times for east-west travel across the capital (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mr Khan and Mr Byford walk through Farringdon Station after disembarking (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A lot of work has also gone into brightening up the line for travellers.

Pupils from Marylebone Boys’ School were behind artwork at Paddington (Marylebone Boys’ School/PA)
The boys enjoyed showing off their skills (Marylebone Boys’ School/PA)
The artwork celebrates the line’s link to the Queen (Marylebone Boys’ School/PA)

