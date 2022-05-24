Sarah Everard’s killer denies flashing charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sarah Everard’s killer denies flashing charges

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 10.57am
Wayne Couzens attended a hearing at the Old Bailey by video link (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Wayne Couzens attended a hearing at the Old Bailey by video link (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has pleaded not guilty to a string of flashing offences.

Couzens, 49, is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March last year, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

Four incidents of alleged exposure are said to have taken place earlier that year in Swanley, Kent.

On Tuesday, Couzens, from Deal in Kent, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Frankland prison in Durham before Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, white-bearded Couzens initially spoke to confirm his identity.

Wayne Couzens indecent exposure charge
Wayne Couzens has denied four counts of indecent exposure (Met Police/PA)

During the hearing, Couzens, a former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, denied four charges of exposure.

The charges state he allegedly “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place on four occasions in Swanley, Kent, between January 22 and February 1 2021, January 30 and February 6, on February 14 and February 27.

Judge Lucraft set a timetable for the case with further hearings due to take place at the Old Bailey over three days from November 1.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC observed: “With no allocated trial judge at the moment it is not possible to even provisionally fix a trial date given the circumstances.”

Judge Lucraft confirmed that the moment a decision was made on who would try the case, all parties would be informed and efforts made to set a trial date.

The case had been sent to the Old Bailey last month following a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring had said the case was suitable for trial at the magistrates’ court but Couzens opted for it to be heard at a Crown Court.

