Several injured in train and bus collision in southern Germany By Press Association May 24 2022, 11.00am Updated: May 24 2022, 12.16pm Firefighters extinguish a blaze which completely destroyed the bus (dpa via AP) Several people have been injured after a train collided with a bus and derailed at a crossing in southern Germany, police said. The train struck the bus, which was carrying no passengers, at Blaustein, near the city of Ulm, the German news agency dpa reported. The bus driver was thrown from the vehicle and severely injured. Several people were injured in the accident (dpa via AP) The driver and several passengers on the train were also injured. The bus caught fire and was entirely burned out. Officials said a total of 74 passengers were on the train. They were taken to a nearby barn after the crash, where they received psychological treatment. Police said that there had initially been a motorcycle accident near to the scene, and emergency services and a rescue helicopter were on the scene. The bus was stopped on the tracks when the gates were lowered, officers said.