The Elizabeth line in numbers

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 12.24pm
The Eliabeth line has finally opened (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Eliabeth line has finally opened (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The Elizabeth line has finally opened.

Here are some key numbers for London’s new railway:

– How much did it cost?

The National Audit Office estimated the final cost for the Crossrail project to build the railway will be £18.9 billion.

– What was the budget?

It was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

– How long was the delay in opening?

Three and a half years.

– How long is the railway?

The entire line stretches for more than 60 miles, including a pair of tunnels each 13 miles long under London.

Crossrail workers in a train tunnel
The project was delayed and over budget (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– How many stations does it have?

41, including 10 new ones.

– What is the increase in central London’s rail capacity?

10 per cent.

– How long are the trains?

They are 200 metres long, with nine carriages.

– How many passengers can each train hold?

Up to 1,500.

– How many people are expected to use the Elizabeth line?

Annual passenger numbers are estimated to reach 170 million by 2026.

