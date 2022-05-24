Premier League final day breaks Virgin Media O2 data traffic record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League final day breaks Virgin Media O2 data traffic record

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 1.50pm
(Martin Rickett/PA)
(Martin Rickett/PA)

The final day of the Premier League season sparked the highest ever data traffic peak on the Virgin Media O2 mobile network, the operator has said.

On the pitch, Manchester City staged a dramatic comeback to beat Aston Villa and pip Liverpool to the league title, while Leeds won at Brentford to stay up, relegating Burnley in the process.

The mobile network said the rare occasion of all 10 Premier League matches kicking off at the same time on Sunday afternoon, coupled with the dramatic finish to the season, caused a 10% spike in data traffic compared with the same time the previous week.

Virgin Media O2 said it was one of the largest surges the network had experienced, caused in part by fans taking to their phones to stream, interact on social media and check match scores.

“We’ve invested heavily in our network to ensure we can keep customers connected during busy times such as this, and I’m proud that we’ve helped fans enjoy the day by watching and sharing their experiences,” said Emma Evans, Virgin Media O2’s head of network experience.

“As a Leeds fan myself, I was riding a wave of emotions throughout the afternoon so I know how people across the UK were relying on their mobile devices to stay updated.”

