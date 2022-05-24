Charles wears ceremonial robes as nine are awarded Order of the Bath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charles wears ceremonial robes as nine are awarded Order of the Bath

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 2.50pm
The Prince of Wales, in his role as Great Master of the Honourable Order of the Bath, attends the Order of the Bath ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London (Daniel Leal/PA)
The Prince of Wales, in his role as Great Master of the Honourable Order of the Bath, attends the Order of the Bath ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London (Daniel Leal/PA)

England’s former chief medical officer and four ex-chiefs of the defence staff were among those to be awarded the Order of the Bath.

Nine new members were inducted into the order of the chivalry, reserved for high-ranking civil servants and military, by the Prince of Wales in Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

Charles, wearing ceremonial scarlet robes as Great Master of the Order, was present as the group took an oath and drew swords in the Henry VII chapel.

He entered the Abbey to a military band fanfare, standing by the poppy-wreathed grave of the Unknown Soldier as he was joined by the Knights and Dame Grand Cross.

Looking solemn with his head bowed, the prince joined the group processing up the aisle as Praise to the Lord was sung.

The Prince of Wales (second left) in his role as Great Master of the Honourable Order of the Bath
The Prince of Wales (second left) in his role as Great Master of the Honourable Order of the Bath (Daniel Leal/PA)

After an epistle – read by the Dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle – and a litany, the group walked past the high altar to the chapel on the Abbey’s east side.

They entered to the fourth Military March from Pomp and Circumstance by Edward Elgar, leaving some 15 minutes later as the composer’s Nimrod was played.

As Charles walked into the 16th century chapel, where 15 kings and queens are buried, he passed a mounted sword belonging to Edward the Confessor.

He made an offering of gold and silver coins at the altar, representing a surrendering of worldly treasure and the duty of the Order members to provide for the Church.

Westminster Abbey costs £14 million a year to maintain.

The new inductees took an oath during the ceremony and partially drew their swords – a reminder of the Order’s origins in medieval knighthood.

The Prince of Wales, in his role as Great Master of the Honourable Order of the Bath, attends the Order of the Bath ceremony at Westminster Abbey
A 14th century account from the time of Henry IV describes how a knight would “un-girt” himself and “offer his sword to God and Holy Church” (Daniel Leal/PA)

They swore to honour God, love the Queen, and – standing before an image of the Virgin Mary – “defend maidens, widows and orphans in their rights”.

The only woman present was Dame Sally Davies, a former chief medical officer of England and master of Trinity College Cambridge.

Limited space meant just three of the inductees – former army chief Lord Dannatt, and ex-chiefs of the defence staff Lord Richards and Lord Stirrup – were given their own stall in the chapel.

After the Dean’s admonition to “use your sword to the glory of God” and “the maintenance of your Sovereign’s right and honour”, the new members returned to their seats, accompanied by the Senior Knights Grand Cross.

One of them, Sir Mike Jackson, who led the army during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, smiled to the audience as he walked back.

The Order of the Bath was formally established by George I in 1725, reviving a medieval custom where knights would bathe – representing spiritual purification – before receiving an honour.

A 14th century account from the time of Henry IV describes how a knight would “un-girt” himself and “offer his sword to God and Holy Church”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]