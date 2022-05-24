Protests held in Northern Ireland as Troubles legacy Bill debated at Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Protests held in Northern Ireland as Troubles legacy Bill debated at Westminster

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 3.08pm
Marian Walsh and Natasha Butler protest at the Northern Ireland Office UK Government Hub at Erskine House in Belfast (PA)
Marian Walsh and Natasha Butler protest at the Northern Ireland Office UK Government Hub at Erskine House in Belfast (PA)

Troubles victims and bereaved families held protests in Northern Ireland as MPs debated the Government’s controversial legacy plan at Westminster.

More than 100 people picketed outside the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast city centre, while at a protest in Guildhall Square in Londonderry 200 pairs of shoes, each representing a victim of the conflict, were used to spell out on the ground the word ‘No’.

In Belfast, many of the protesters carried photographs of lost relatives and placards opposing any amnesty for Troubles killings.

Marian Walsh, whose son Damien was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in Belfast in 1993, told the demonstration those responsible for crimes should face prosecution.

“I believe anyone who has done anything wrong in this conflict should be brought to court,” she said.

“They shouldn’t be given an amnesty.

“You can’t give people immunity for the terrible things which happened here.

“So many lives lost and so many people badly injured, you just can’t push that under the carpet and say it didn’t happen.”

Northern Ireland Troubles
Natasha Butler, granddaughter of Paddy Butler who was killed during the Springhill Westrock killings, joined the protest in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Natasha Butler, the granddaughter of Paddy Butler, who was killed by British soldiers in Springhill in west Belfast in 1972, said all victims were united against the “Bill of shame”.

A new inquest into the death of Mr Butler and four others killed in the Springhill shootings is due to begin next year.

His granddaughter told the protest outside the NIO in Belfast that the tabled legislation would “drive a horse and cart” through the human rights of victims.

Ms Butler said the planned inquest had offered families hope of “truth and accountability”.

“Now we see that cruelly and painfully taken away from us by the British government’s legacy Bill,” she said.

“This constitutes a breach of trust and complete disregard to all victims and all families stood here today.

“It has destroyed our hope of establishing the truth surrounding our loved ones’ murders.”

Northern Ireland Troubles
John Teggart, whose father Danny Teggart was killed during the Ballymurphy killings, speaks protests against the UK Governments Troubles Legacy Bill (Liam McBurney/PA)

John Teggart, whose father was killed by soldiers in Ballymurphy in west Belfast in 1971, also attended the protest in the city centre.

“We are here because we are demanding the Bill of shame by the British Government to be taken off the table.

“Victims are angry because the latest proposals by the British Government is an amnesty for British soldiers.

“They are covering the state’s involvement in the conflict.

“This affects all victims, right across the board. They all have the same rights.

“There are no victims supporting this Bill at all.”

Sinn Fein and SDLP representatives were among politicians who also attended the protest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier