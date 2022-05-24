William suggests free pint to encourage men to get a check-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

William suggests free pint to encourage men to get a check-up

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 3.26pm
The Duke of Cambridge leaves after his visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London (PA)
The Duke of Cambridge leaves after his visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London (PA)

A free pint in exchange for a check-up has been suggested by the Duke of Cambridge as a possible way to encourage reluctant men to look after their health.

William appeared to be only half joking when he put forward the idea to help tackle a problem with men who sometimes dismiss changes in their body until it is too late.

His comment came in the grounds of London’s Royal Marsden Hospital when he toured the Man Van, a mobile clinic providing free health checks to men, especially black men who have a higher risk of dying from prostate cancer than other ethnic groups.

The Duke of Cambridge visits the Royal Marsden Hospital
William chats to Dr Masood Moghul, a clinical research fellow, and his colleague Fionnuala McCarthy, an advanced nurse practitioner, in the Man Van (Frank Augstein/PA)

William asked what the symptoms of prostate cancer were, after admitting he did not know, and when told changes in toilet habits was one factor he said: “It’s tricky when it’s so subtle.”

He told Fionnuala McCarthy, an advanced nurse practitioner, who this week has been seeing patients in south London, “I have an idea that could go down very badly but it might be quite good – you could offer a free pint.

“I think guys having a pint while you’re having you blood test that would be a great way of doing it.”

Her colleague Dr Masood Moghul, a clinical research fellow who is collecting data from the men seen, said maybe they could look for funding for a coffee machine.

But William replied: “You’re going to have to think a bit imaginatively to get guys in here. It’s a kind of thing they’ll do if there’s a fun thing that goes with it, not too serious.”

The Duke of Cambridge visits the Royal Marsden Hospital
The Duke of Cambridge chatted to members of staff as he left the Royal Marsden Hospital (Frank Augstein/PA)

The van is visiting workplaces and community hubs, including churches and medical centres and is focused on men of working age who often have worse prostate cancer outcomes than older men, and black men, who have roughly double the risk of developing prostate cancer.

A range of examinations are offered from blood pressure tests to a blood test to check prostate-specific antigen levels which, if high, may indicate that further investigation is required.

The pilot programme will examine whether this care model can improve diagnosis and survival of men in these high-risk groups. If successful, the approach could be rolled out across the NHS.

The innovative pilot project was developed by the Royal Marsden, RM Partners West London Cancer Alliance, and The Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR), with support from The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

William, who is president of the Royal Marsden, one of Europe’s leading cancer hospitals, also watched a cutting-edge procedure to treat patients during his visit to the hospital.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier