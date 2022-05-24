Roma boss Jose Mourinho targets more glory ahead of another European final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roma boss Jose Mourinho targets more glory ahead of another European final

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 3.58pm
Roma manager Jose Mourinho is targeting another European trophy in Tirana (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)
Jose Mourinho admits he does not know when he will call time on his illustrious managerial career as he targets another taste of European glory.

The 59-year-old will send his Roma side into Europa Conference League battle with Feyenoord at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana on Wednesday evening with the words of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears.

Mourinho was invited into Ferguson’s – and later his – office at Old Trafford ahead of a Champions League clash in March 2013 during his time as Real Madrid boss and was served with a warning of what lay ahead for him.

Manchester United’s manager Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Real Madrid’s counterpart Jose Mourinho went head-to-head in the Champions League
The Portuguese told UEFA’s official website: “I asked him,’What is it like, boss? Does it change? Does it change over the years?’. He said, ‘Forget about it. Nothing changes. It’s the same up until the very last day’.

“That is why I keep saying I cannot believe I am 59 years old. I cannot believe I have a 21 or 22-year career as a head coach.

“I cannot tell you when I am going to stop because I cannot visualise it. The passion doesn’t change.”

Mourinho, who led former club Porto to UEFA Cup and then Champions League glory before repeating the latter feat with Inter Milan and then winning the Europa League with United, will attempt to complete the current set of European honours in Albania.

Roma, who secured their place in the final with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Leicester in the last four, head into the game having won just two of their last eight games in all competitions, and with their manager – part of Sir Bobby Robson’s staff at Barcelona when they won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1997 – aware of another potential landmark.

Mourinho said: “Does each new achievement mean more than the previous one? It does.

“Winning the first one can come about by being in the right place at the right time. Winning the second time is tougher than the first time, and winning the third time is tougher than the second time.

“It’s one thing to achieve success and win in a fixed amount of time, it’s another thing to achieve success and win continuously throughout your career.”

However if Mourinho and his players are to achieve their dream, they will have to find a way past a Feyenoord side that finished third behind Ajax and PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie and which had gone 10 games without defeat in all competitions until they went down 2-1 at home to FC Twente in their final league fixture.

Arne Slot’s side got the better of Ligue 1 runners-up Marseille over two legs to book their showdown with Roma and with their European pedigree – they won the European Cup in 1970 and the UEFA Cup in both 1974 and 2002 – well established, have high hopes themselves.

Slot told UEFA’s official website: “To reach a final, you need luck at the right moments, but this group certainly has quality too.

“But again, we haven’t won anything yet and we really want to do that.”

