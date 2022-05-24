200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 4.10pm
The sun’s rays pass through charred structures of one of the shelled sections of the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv (AP)
The sun’s rays pass through charred structures of one of the shelled sections of the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv (AP)

Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol have found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the three-month-old war.

The bodies were decomposing and the stench hung over the area, according to Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor.

He did not say when the bodies were discovered, but the sheer number of victims makes it one of the deadliest known attacks of the war.

Heavy fighting continued in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region of Ukraine that Moscow’s forces are intent on seizing.

Soldiers in Mariupol
Ukrainian servicemen line up to be checked as they leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russian troops have intensified their efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk and neighbouring cities.

Mariupol was relentlessly pounded during a nearly three-month siege that ended last week after some 2,500 Ukrainian fighters abandoned the Azovstal steel plant where they had made their stand.

Russian forces already held the rest of the city, where an estimated 100,000 people remain out a pre-war population of 450,000, many of them trapped during the siege with little food, water, heating or electricity.

At least 21,000 people were killed in the siege, according to Ukrainian authorities, who have accused Russia of trying to cover up the horrors by bringing in mobile cremation equipment and burying the dead in mass graves.

Irpin
A resident sits outside buildings damaged by shelling in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv (AP)

During the assault on Mariupol, Russian air strikes hit a maternity hospital and a theatre where civilians were taking shelter.

An Associated Press investigation found that close to 600 people died in the theatre attack, double the figure estimated by Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Russians of waging “total war” and seeking to inflict as much death and destruction as possible on his country.

“Indeed, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years,” Mr Zelensky said, referring to end of the Second World War.

Bullet hole in window
A bullet hole in the window of a flower shop in Kharkiv (AP)

Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the Donbas for eight years and hold large swaths of territory.

Sievierodonetsk and neighbouring cities are the only part of the Donbas’ Luhansk region still under Ukrainian government control.

Russian forces have achieved “some localised successes” despite strong Ukrainian resistance along dug-in positions, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said.

Moscow’s troops also took over the town of Svitlodarsk and raised the Russian flag there, Ukrainian media reported.

Svitlodarsk is about 31 miles south-east of the strategically important city of Kramatorsk.

Two top Russian officials appeared to acknowledge that Moscow’s advance has been slower than expected, though they vowed the offensive would achieve its goals.

Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said the Russian government “is not chasing deadlines”.

And defence minister Sergei Shoigu told a meeting of a Russia-led security alliance of former Soviet states that Moscow is deliberately slowing down its offensive to allow residents of encircled cities to evacuate – though forces have repeatedly hit civilian targets.

Food donations are prepared
A group of volunteers prepare food donations in Kharkiv (AP)

As Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, recovers from weeks of weeks of relentless bombardment, residents formed long queues to receive rations of flour, pasta, sugar and others staples this week.

Moscow’s forces withdrew from around Kharkiv earlier this month, pulling back toward the Russian border.

Galina Kolembed, the aid distribution centre coordinator, said that more and more people are returning to the city. Ms Kolembed said the centre is providing food to over 1,000 people every day, a number that keeps growing.

“Many of them have small kids, and they spend their money on the kids, so they need some support with food,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier