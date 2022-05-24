Meghan’s father Thomas Markle in hospital after suffering stroke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle in hospital after suffering stroke

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 7.32pm Updated: May 24 2022, 7.56pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke.

Mr Markle, 77, had been planning to fly to the UK in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with hopes to meet members of the royal family and his grandchildren – Archie and Lilibet – for the first time.

However, on Tuesday morning he was rushed to hospital after having a stroke.

Karl Larsen, who has a YouTube channel with Mr Markle, confirmed the news to the PA news agency.

Mr Larsen added that the retired director of photography had been looking forward to travelling to the UK for the jubilee.

Harry and Meghan with son Archie
Harry and Meghan with son Archie in 2019 (Toby Melville/PA)

Mr Markle did not attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 as he was recovering from heart surgery.

The news, first reported in MailOnline by Dan Wootton, comes after Mr Markle spoke last month of his desire to travel to the UK for the jubilee.

Speaking to GB News from his home in Rosarito, Mexico, Mr Markle said: “I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m going to show my respect for the Queen and I’m going to make sure that the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the royals.

“We admire them and we want them to know that’s how we feel about them and that’s how we feel about England.”

He added that he felt he had a right to meet his grandchildren.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since he was caught staging paparazzi photographs ahead of her wedding.

He has previously said he hoped to face the duke and duchess in court as part of a defamation case being brought by the duchess’s half-sister.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]