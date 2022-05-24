14 children and teacher killed in school shooting in Texas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
14 children and teacher killed in school shooting in Texas

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 10.08pm Updated: May 24 2022, 11.36pm
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting in Uvalde, Texas (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)
An 18-year-old gunman has opened fire at a school in Texas, killing 14 children and a teacher and injuring others, state governor Greg Abbott said.

It was the deadliest shooting at a US grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

The gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Mr Abbott said.

Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but said the gunman was a resident of the community, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Mr Abbott said the gunman was likely to have been killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District chief of police Pete Arredondo said at a news conference that the gunman acted alone.

It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

It occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area and less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

People leave the Uvalde Civic Centre following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” said the governor, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear how many people, in addition to the dead, were wounded, but Mr Arredondo said there were “several injuries”.

Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there.

Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in a critical condition.

Robb Elementary School has an enrolment of just under 600 students and Mr Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade.

He did not provide ages of the children who were shot.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school on Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting on Air Force One as he returns from a five-day trip to Asia and would continue to receive updates.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Ms Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday evening at the White House.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County.

The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico.

Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighbourhood of modest homes.

A Border Patrol agent who was among the first law enforcement officers on the scene was shot and wounded by the gunman.

The agent is in hospital in good condition, according to a federal law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, following a shooting
The tragedy in Uvalde added to a grim tally of mass shootings in Texas that have been among the deadliest in the US over the past five years.

One year before the Santa Fe school shooting in 2018, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs.

In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.

The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention was set to begin in Houston.

Mr Abbott and both of Texas’s US senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.

