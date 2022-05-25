What the papers say – May 25 By Press Association May 25 2022, 3.38am What the papers say – May 25 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The papers focus on news that the Chancellor will announce his cost-of-living plan imminently as the partygate saga continues. The Daily Express calls Mr Sunak’s rumoured support package a “rescue plan for millions” as The Guardian and the i highlight rising energy and fuel bill forecasts. Front page: It's ready! Rishi's rescue plan for millions #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/9WTcHzaIKq pic.twitter.com/wUPtQycbfV— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 24, 2022 Guardian front page, Wednesday 25 May 2022: Sunak's cost-of-living scramble as energy bills forecast to hit £2,800 pic.twitter.com/8jzybexHGB— The Guardian (@guardian) May 24, 2022 Wednesday’s i: Fuel bills to climb by £800 as price cap rises again #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/EKnQTgeDRq— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 24, 2022 The Daily Mail reports the plan will amount to billions of pounds. Wednesday’s Daily Mail: Rescue deal for cost of living ‘in days’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/IgHJGVkbFX— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 24, 2022 The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times report a windfall tax will be announced within days. The former says it is an effort to “throw off” partygate. **P1 tomorrow**– Windfall tax coming within days – Cost of living package likely Thur– Billions for millions of most needy– Attempt to draw line under Gray– Report expected tomorrow– Names named; Fierce criticism– Legal wrangling over the detailsWith @Tony_Diver @evansma pic.twitter.com/PCFbFJVnQp— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) May 24, 2022 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 25 May https://t.co/CENruKCoEb pic.twitter.com/7meTVCW1h9— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 24, 2022 Meanwhile, fresh claims of lockdown-breaking events are reported in The Independent, Metro and the Daily Star. Wednesday’s Independent: No 10 staff reveal culture of drinking and parties #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/x6HzR8xEsH— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 24, 2022 Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰ALL-NIGHTER PARTIES AT No.10🔴 Drunk staff slept in office🔴 PM joined packed booze-ups🔴 'Wine time Fridays' at 4pm🔴 Shocked security 'mocked' pic.twitter.com/JE9QvWZa2o— Metro (@MetroUK) May 24, 2022 Wednesday's front page: Party Animals 🙄🕺#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/gNTn3wwvjf pic.twitter.com/kOGNv9gzrL— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 24, 2022 And the Daily Mirror asks: “Why did the PM deny it?” Wednesday’s Daily Mirror: Why did PM deny it? We knew parties broke the rules #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/tsOnhxU0WD— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 24, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier What the papers say – May 24 What the papers say – May 23 What the papers say – May 22 What the papers say – May 21