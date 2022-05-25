Five arrested after man dies during disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five arrested after man dies during disorder

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 7.34am
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses (Peter Byrne/PA)
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses (Peter Byrne/PA)

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following disorder in Bristol which left one man dead and several others injured, police said.

Officers were called by a member of the public shortly before 10pm on Tuesday to reports of a disturbance in the Bloomfield Road area of Brislington.

Police found one man with serious injuries in nearby Runnymead Avenue and, despite being given emergency first aid at the scene, he died.

At least six other men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police said the incident involved several people who arrived at the scene in vehicles.

One car was left abandoned and has now been recovered for forensic examination.

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Inspector Mike Buck said: “This is a shocking and violent act which happened in residential streets in Brislington and a comprehensive police investigation will now be carried out with the aim of identifying all those responsible.

“We know this will be of great concern to those living in the area and we’d like to reassure the public – although we’re in the early stages of an investigation, we’re currently treating this as an incident involving people known to each other. We don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

“One man has tragically lost his life and we’ll be prioritising informing his next of kin and giving them the care and support they need at this desperately sad time.

“This offending is likely to have been witnessed by people in the area and we would urge anyone with information which would assist with our inquiries to come forward now – especially if they have any dashcam footage or video doorbell/private CCTV footage.

“We’ll be stepping up patrols in the area over the coming days to reassure the local community, so our message to any residents who have concerns is please stop an officer and speak to them, or contact your local neighbourhood policing team.”

