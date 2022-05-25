Roadblocks set up in Pakistani capital to thwart Imran Khan rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roadblocks set up in Pakistani capital to thwart Imran Khan rally

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 8.52am
Police officers assemble next to shipping containers placed by authorities block a road leading to capital city in an attempt to foil the planned rally (AP)
Pakistani authorities have used dozens of shipping containers and trucks to block off major roads into the capital Islamabad, after former prime minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators on a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.

The march has raised fears of violent clashes between supporters of Mr Khan – the country’s top opposition leader – and security forces.

A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Mr Khan served as prime minister for three-and-a-half years until last month, when he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Since then, he has held rallies with thousands of people across the country.

And although Wednesday’s demonstration was banned a day earlier, Mr Khan insists it will be massive and peaceful, and will not end until the government agrees to hold fresh elections this year, not in 2023 as scheduled.

Mr Khan says his removal was the result of a US-organised plot in collusion with his successor Shahbaz Sharif, whose government has vowed a stern response if Mr Khan violates the ban. Washington has also denied any role in Pakistan’s internal politics.

Overnight, authorities blocked the main road route into the city with shipping containers filled with earth, while similar obstacles sprung up on other routes into the city.

Pakistan Politics
Shipping containers placed by authorities block a key road route to the capital city (AP)

Mr Khan has urged his supporters to remove the containers and circumvent any blockades in order to enter the city. “I will be among you Wednesday afternoon,” he said, to rally in front of parliament.

The former premier has already massed thousands of supporters along with leaders of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Peshawar, the capital of north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where his party rules.

From there, his followers must cross a bridge at the province’s border that the government has blocked, before assembling on the outskirts of Islamabad for the march.

The government launched a crackdown on his supporters ahead of the march, arresting hundreds of people
across the country. They have deployed additional police and paramilitary troops on highways and in Islamabad to stop the rally, with tractor trailers parked across both lanes of traffic in several areas.

Shipping container blocks road
Mr Khan has pledged the demo will be peaceful (AP)

The measures were announced after a policeman was killed during a raid on the home of a notable Khan supporter in Lahore. Interior minister Rana Sanaullah said Mr Khan will be arrested if the rally goes ahead. Riot police are massing near the road blocks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s supreme court is about to hear a petition to remove the blockades into Islamabad.

Authorities say that if Mr Khan agrees to submit a written assurance that his rally will be peaceful and he will confine himself to a public park, the government would consider lifting a ban on the rally.

