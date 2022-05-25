Nearly half of women ‘feel unsafe using public transport alone after dark’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nearly half of women ‘feel unsafe using public transport alone after dark’

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 10.55am Updated: May 25 2022, 12.00pm
Nearly half of women in Britain feel unsafe using public transport alone after dark, compared with around one in five men, a new survey suggests (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nearly half of women in Britain feel unsafe using public transport alone after dark, compared with around one in five men, a new survey suggests (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nearly half of women in Britain feel unsafe using public transport alone after dark, compared with around one in five men, a new survey suggests.

The gap is even wider for young adults, with 17% of males aged 16 to 34 saying they feel unsafe compared with 58% of females – the highest proportion among any age or sex group.

The findings have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) as part of a wider survey of perceptions of personal safety and experiences of harassment.

It is the first time the ONS has asked questions about safety on public transport, with responses collected from adults in Britain between February 16 and March 13 2022.

The figures suggest just over a third of all adults (34%) “feel very or fairly unsafe” using public transport on their own after dark, while nearly one in 10 (9%) feel unsafe using it during the day.

While the proportion of males and females who feel unsafe travelling during the day are broadly similar, at 8% and 11% respectively, there is a sharp difference when using public transport alone at night, at 19% and 48%.

There is also a large gap between the proportion of disabled people saying they feel unsafe using public transport alone after dark (45%) and non-disabled people (29%), and between people of mixed or multiple ethnicity (57%) and other groups, such as white (34%), Asian (34%) and black (28%).

(PA Graphics)

A higher percentage of adults in London feel very or fairly safe by themselves on public transport at night (67%) compared with all other regions except Scotland (67%) and the South West (62%).

The ONS looked separately at how public perceptions of safety have changed when comparing the latest findings with those from a previous survey in June 2021.

More people have stopped walking in quiet places such as parks or open spaces alone after dark because of feeling unsafe, with figures increasing for both men (from 18% to 24%) and women (32% to 37%).

There has also been an increase in the proportion of people saying they feel unsafe in a park or open space, whether during the day (up from 7% to 11%) or at night (from 60% to 63%).

But there has been a decrease in people reporting they have stopped going to busy public spaces during the day, down from 38% last year to 23% this year.

This may be linked to changing attitudes to Covid-19 risks as well as feelings of personal safety, the ONS said.

More women (27%) than men (16%) in the latest findings said they had experienced at least one form of harassment in the previous 12 months, a pattern similar to the 2021 survey.

The types of harassment included being insulted or shouted at by a stranger in public; experiencing catcalls, whistles, unwanted sexual comments or jokes from a stranger in public; feeling they were being followed; and feeling physically threatened by a stranger in a public space.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]