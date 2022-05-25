Football friends reunite for charity walk after four diagnosed with same cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Football friends reunite for charity walk after four diagnosed with same cancer

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 11.26am Updated: May 25 2022, 11.30am
Glyn Jones, left, and Howard Smith are among the former players taking part in the charity walk (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)
Glyn Jones, left, and Howard Smith are among the former players taking part in the charity walk (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

A football friendship forged more than 50 years ago has seen a clutch of players affected by prostate cancer – and their teammates – come together to raise funds.

Four alumni of Cookridge Rangers FC in Leeds have been affected by the most common cancer in men over the past seven years.

The squad will reunite for the fourth time next month for one of Prostate Cancer UK’s March for Men walking events.

Goalkeeper Glyn Jones, 65, was diagnosed in March 2015.

At a reunion event, Mr Jones was left wondering about the health of the club’s manager Howard Smith after chatting to him.

He said: “Shortly after I had my prostate removed in September 2015, we all met for a reunion. I’d say in that scenario there are two types of guys.

Former teammates
The group of friends are alumni of Cookridge Rangers FC in Leeds (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

“Those who ask how you are and then follow up with ‘do you want a beer’, and those who ask more than two questions, and dig a bit deeper.

“You wonder if any of those might have it, or if they are worried about it, and Howard was one of those.

“We talked for a long time about my situation and what I’d been through, and when I got home I remember saying to my wife, ‘I think he might have prostate cancer’.

“I rang him and asked if he was okay and it all flowed from there.”

Cookridge Rangers were formed in the 1970s as a group of lads who had played on the local recreation ground from the age of 12. They joined the Leeds Sunday League around four years later.

Mr Smith said: “I guess I felt we were too old to be using jumpers for goalposts at 16/17 so I cast the net a little wider.

“I was manager, secretary, coach, treasurer, kit washer, you name it I did it; the lads just had to turn up.”

Mr Smith, 65, had been diagnosed in September 2016 and following the call from Mr Jones, he opened up to his former keeper about his condition.

March for Men participants
The group have participated together in previous March for Men events (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

“The lads showed up; it’s as simple as that,” Mr Smith said. “When we played, what made us special was we were never the best but we were always there for each other.”

He has since paid that support forward after news emerged of two other squad members affected by the disease, former left-back Arthur Bateson, 68, and ex-treasurer and club secretary Brian Locke, 63.

Ahead of the fourth March for Men walk, the team gathered at Roundhay Park in Leeds to showcase a new bench remembering and celebrating men affected by prostate cancer, including Mr Smith and Mr Jones.

Mr Jones added: “Prostate cancer isn’t just about people who die, it’s about how groups of good mates come through it together.

“It’s changed my life and my perspective on life. When you’ve had a scare that could have ended in dire circumstances, you realise you are a mere mortal and not impervious to this.

“The more you look around, the more you start to see people affected. I’m grateful I’m still around and am happy to give up my time to come. It’s also lovely to talk to other people about the journey that they’ve been on.”

March for Men events take place at Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, on June 11, before moving to Tollcross Park, Glasgow, on June 12, London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on June 18, and Roundhay Park, Leeds, on June 19. More details can be found at marchformen.org.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]