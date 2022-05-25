Almost 4,000 fines handed out to maskless passengers on London transport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Almost 4,000 fines handed out to maskless passengers on London transport

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 11.44am
Commuters getting on a Jubilee Line Underground train at Canning Town station during the morning rush hour in London, as England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus continues (PA)
Commuters getting on a Jubilee Line Underground train at Canning Town station during the morning rush hour in London, as England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus continues (PA)

Almost 4,000 people were fined for not wearing a face covering on public transport in London when it was compulsory, figures show.

Mandatory wearing of masks on Transport for London (TFL) services was put in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant.

TFL announced that face coverings would stop being a condition of carriage from February 24 this year following the “shift in the Government’s approach” towards living with coronavirus.

Coronavirus – Wed Jul 14, 2021
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in 2021 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A total of 3,996 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were issued to people for not complying with the requirement to wear a face covering between February 24 2021 and January 27 2022, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said.

In that same period, TFL prevented 7,283 people from travelling and directed 2,325 people to leave the network.

TFL did not record face covering compliance activity between January 27 2022 and February 24 2022.

The data was published after a question directed at the mayor from a London Assembly member.

Mr Khan said: “The safety of Transport for London’s (TfL’s) customers and staff is always its top priority.

“A range of measures helped to ensure customers can travel safely and confidently on TfL’s services during the pandemic, including requiring face coverings as a condition of carriage both before and after they were a legal requirement, and continuing to strongly encourage them today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier