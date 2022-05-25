Marcos Jr proclaimed next president of Philippines after landslide election win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcos Jr proclaimed next president of Philippines after landslide election win

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 12.06pm
Ferdinand Marcos Jr, centre, raises hands (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Ferdinand Marcos Jr, centre, raises hands (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Ferdinand Marcos Jr has been proclaimed the next president of the Philippines by a joint session of Congress following a landslide election triumph 36 years after his dictator father was ousted in a pro-democracy uprising.

The Senate and House of Representatives also declared that his separately elected vice presidential running mate, Sara Duterte, had won by a wide margin.

She is the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, whose turbulent six-year term ends on June 30.

They will lead a nation battered by Covid-19 lockdowns, crushing poverty, gaping inequality, Muslim and communist insurgencies, crime and political divisions further inflamed by the election on May 9.

Police block activists protesting against Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Police block activists protesting against Ferdinand Marcos Jr (Basilio Sepe/AP)

Mr Marcos Jr, a 64-year-old former governor, congressman and senator, has refused to acknowledge or apologise for massive human rights violations and plunder under his father’s strongman rule and has defended his legacy.

When they take office, Mr Marcos Jr and Ms Duterte will probably face demands to prosecute her father over thousands of killings of mostly poor suspects under his crackdown on illegal drugs. The deaths are currently under investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Mr Marcos Jr received more than 31 million votes and Ms Duterte more than 32 million out of more than 55 million votes cast in the election. It was the first majority presidential victory in the Asian democracy in decades.

During the campaign, they avoided controversial issues and focused on a call for national unity, although their fathers’ presidencies opened some of the most volatile divisions in the country’s history. Mr Marcos Jr appealed to be judged “not by my ancestors, but by my actions”.

Activists burn masks of Ferdinand Marcos Jr and running mate Sara Duterte
Activists burn masks of Ferdinand Marcos Jr and running mate Sara Duterte (Basilio Sepe/AP)

Senator Imee Marcos, the president-elect’s sister, thanked those who voted for her brother after what she described as years of humiliation.

“We’re very grateful for a second chance,” she told reporters before the proclamation.

In Marcos Jr.’s campaign headquarters, supporters waved Philippine flags.

Still, both have been hounded by their fathers’ reputations.

Riot police used water cannon and shields to prevent a few hundred activists from marching to Congress to oppose the proclamations, injuring at least 14 protesters, the left-wing group Bayan said. It said the forceful dispersal “could be a portent of things to come”.

