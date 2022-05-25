Nearly one in 12 young adults in UK identifies as lesbian, gay or bisexual

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nearly one in 12 young adults in UK identifies as lesbian, gay or bisexual

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 3.28pm
A rainbow corner flag during a League One football match at The Valley in London (John Walton/PA)
The proportion of young adults in the UK identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB) has almost doubled in four years and now stands at nearly one in 12, new figures show.

Some 8.0% of 16 to 24-year-olds identified as LGB in 2020, up from 6.6% in 2019 and a jump from 4.1% in 2016.

The rise reflects “an increasing trend for this age group since 2014,” according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Around one in 20 (5.3%) of people aged 16-24 identified as bisexual in 2020, along with 2.7% as LGB, 1.3% as other and 87.3% heterosexual or straight.

A further 3.4% said they didn’t know or refused to answer.

The estimates have been published by the ONS using data from the Annual Population Survey, which collects information on sexual identity from the household population aged 16 and over in the UK.

The proportion of all adults identifying as LGB stood at 3.1% in 2020, up from 2.7% in 2019 and nearly double the 1.6% in 2014 when estimates began.

In contrast, the percentage for adults identifying as heterosexual or straight has seen “a decreasing trend” since 2014 when it was 95.3%, and now stands at 93.6%.

London had the highest regional proportion of adults identifying as lesbian or gay (2.9%) or bisexual (1.7%) in 2020, while eastern England had the lowest (1.3% and 1.0% respectively).

