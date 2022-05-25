Jordan Henderson: No more motivation needed to win a Champions League final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists he does not need any extra motivation heading into the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Team-mate Mohamed Salah, who shared press conferences duties with the midfielder at the club’s media day ahead of Saturday’s match at the Stade de France, has already spoken of a revenge mission against the LaLiga club after defeat to them in the 2018 final in Kiev.

That is probably a more personal memory for the Egypt international, who was forced off with a shoulder injury after just 30 minutes with the score at 0-0 and Liverpool dominating.

They went on to lose that game 3-1 but bounced back the following year to beat Tottenham in Madrid.

“He didn’t mean to say that, did you Mo?” said Henderson on Salah’s ‘revenge’ comment.

“I can understand from Mo’s point of view, it was a very emotional time, it was very tough for him and tough for everyone.

“But for me, you don’t need any more motivation to win a Champions League final.

“It was all you dreamed of as a kid, to play big games and they don’t get any bigger than a Champions League final: they (Real Madrid) are a world-class side with some world-class players.”

Henderson also experienced the same lows and highs of defeat and victory and picking up the club’s sixth European Cup at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019 ranks as a personal highlight.

“I would say winning the Champions League in Madrid was probably the biggest moment in my career, the most special, to get over the line to finally win the Champions League after going so close the year before,” said the 31-year-old, who has already lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season.

“It was a really emotional time for me, I would definitely put it as number one in my career so far.

“(2018) was a very low point in my career, to get so close to your dream and then for it to be taken away at the last hurdle was pretty tough to take.

“But looking back I learned a lot and we used that experience to be better, stronger and to win a year later made it even more special.

“You never know when the last chance to play a Champions League final is, that is why the next opportunity is the biggest one and this opportunity on Saturday is huge.

“It is everything to us and that is why we will give it everything.

“Things can change so quickly in football but we have worked for a long period of time, worked tirelessly for years, they (finals) don’t just happen and when you get them you have to be ready.”