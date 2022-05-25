78 cases of monkeypox confirmed in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

78 cases of monkeypox confirmed in the UK

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 4.40pm
UK cases of monkeypox rise to 78 (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK cases of monkeypox rise to 78 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Seven more cases of monkeypox have been identified in England, health officials have said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the new cases bring the UK total since May 7 to 78.

Among these cases, 77 were identified in England and one case has been reported in Scotland.

As of May 24, no cases had been identified in Wales or Northern Ireland.

People with unusual rashes or lesions, particularly if they have had a new sexual partner, have been urged to contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health clinic.

But health officials stressed people should phone ahead before attending in person.

Despite the rise in cases, the UKHSA said that the risk to the UK population “remains low”.

The health body said that a “notable proportion of the cases” identified have been among people who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men.

These people in particularly have been urged to be aware of symptoms, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser of the UKHSA, said: “We are continuing to promptly detect new monkeypox cases through our extensive surveillance network and NHS services.

“If anyone suspects they might have rashes or lesions on any part of their body, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible – though please phone ahead before attending in person.”

UKHSA teams have been tracing high-risk contacts of those with a confirmed case and are advising contacts to isolate for 21 days.

It is also offering a smallpox vaccine to close contacts to reduce their risk of symptoms and severe illness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier