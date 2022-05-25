Desperation becomes sorrow following Texas school shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Desperation becomes sorrow following Texas school shooting

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 5.42pm
Uziyah Garcia was among those killed in the shooting (Manny Renfro via AP)
Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of children killed when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting,

He killed at least 19 children and their two teachers at the school in Uvalde.

Relatives who gathered at a civic centre following the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in the south-western Texas town pleaded for information and turned to social media for help.

By Wednesday morning, many were left with the grim reality of an unimaginable horror as the names of the young victims began to emerge.

One man walked away from the civic centre late Tuesday sobbing into his phone “she is gone”.

Behind the building, a woman stood alone, alternately crying and yelling into her phone, shaking her fist and stamping her feet.

All of the dead were in the same fourth-grade classroom, where the gunman barricaded himself and opened fire on the children and teachers, said Lt Christopher Olivarez, of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Manny Renfro said he got word on Tuesday that his grandson, eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Mr Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Uziyah Garcia was among those killed in the shooting
Mr Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Mr Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practised.”

Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, mourned the death of her cousin, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

She also lamented what she described as lax gun laws.

“We should have more restrictions, especially if these kids are not in their right state of mind and all they want to do is just hurt people, especially innocent children going to the schools,” Ms Garza said.

A police officer talks to people asking for information outside the school in Uvalde, Texas
A police officer talks to people asking for information outside the school in Uvalde, Texas (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

Teacher Eva Mireles, 44, who was among those killed, was remembered as a loving mother and wife.

“She was adventurous. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

As Ms Ybarra prepared to give blood for the wounded, she wondered how no one noticed trouble with the gunman in time to stop him.

“To me, it’s more about raising mental health awareness,” said Ms Ybarra, a wellness coach who attended Robb Elementary herself. “Someone could possibly have seen a dramatic change before something like this happened.”

Mrs Mireles posted a letter on the school’s website at the start of the school year, introducing herself to her new students.

“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote, noting she had been teaching 17 years, loved running and hiking, and had a “supportive, fun, and loving family”.

She mentioned that her husband was a school district police officer, and they had a grown daughter and three “furry friends”.

