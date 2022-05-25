Protesters speak out against Ukraine war on Cannes red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protesters speak out against Ukraine war on Cannes red carpet

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 6.38pm
Filmmakers from the film ‘Butterfly Vision’ and festival goers participate in a demonstration by holding a banner that reads “Russians kill Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive or disturbing to talk about this genocide?” The participants cover their faces with transparent squares depicting the crossed eye as seen in social media when content is deemed sensitive or disturbing. The demonstration took place at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Filmmakers from the film ‘Butterfly Vision’ and festival goers participate in a demonstration by holding a banner that reads “Russians kill Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive or disturbing to talk about this genocide?” The participants cover their faces with transparent squares depicting the crossed eye as seen in social media when content is deemed sensitive or disturbing. The demonstration took place at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Protesters speaking out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine have taken to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in the third such incident this week.

A group which contained Ukrainian filmmakers behind the 2022 film Butterfly Vision held up a banner which read “Russians kill Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive or disturbing to talk about this genocide?”.

The participants also covered their faces with transparent squares with the crossed eye image which is used in social media when content is deemed sensitive or disturbing.

France Cannes 2022 Butterfly Vision Photo Call
Producers Darya Bassel and Yelizaveta Smith and director Maksym Nakonechnyi wore t-shirts with protest messages (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

During a photocall for the film, producers Darya Bassel and Yelizaveta Smith wore t-shirts with an image of an explosion on the front with the same message as the banner on the back.

The film’s Ukrainian director Maksym Nakonechnyi also wore a t-shirt that reads “Free Tayra” in reference to Ukrainian medic Julia Paevska, known as Tayra, who has reportedly been taken captive by Russian forces.

The film Butterfly Vision follows a female Ukrainian soldier who returns home from the front line after being held captive for months by Russian captors.

She later discovers that she is pregnant after being raped by her warden.

The protest was staged on Wednesday ahead of the film’s screening at the annual festival in the south of France.

On Friday, the premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing was interrupted by a woman protesting against sexual violence during the war in Ukraine.

The woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukraine flag.

Security guards quickly encircled her and took her off the red carpet.

France Cannes 2022 Holy Spider Red Carpet
Protesters on the red carpet at Cannes ahead of the premiere of Holy Spider (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

On Sunday a group of women unfurled a banner at the premiere of Holy Spider which featured a list of victims of the “129 femicides since the last Cannes festival” in an apparent reference to the number of domestic killings in France.

Directed by Ali Abbasi, Holy Spider tells the story of a female journalist investigating a serial killer targeting sex workers in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

The 75th annual festival has already hosted the star-studded premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, which saw Tom Cruise attend for the first time in 30 years.

