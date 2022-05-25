Tests decision due in life support treatment case involving 12-year-old boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tests decision due in life support treatment case involving 12-year-old boy

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 6.48pm
Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since April 7 (Hollie Dance/PA)
Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since April 7 (Hollie Dance/PA)

A High Court judge is considering whether a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute should undergo further testing before a decision is made about what moves are in his best interests.

Doctors treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life-support treatment should end.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, who is overseeing Archie’s case at private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London, is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on June 6 and 7.

Archie Battersbee
Archie Battersbee (Hollie Dance/PA)

Lawyers representing hospital bosses asked her, at the latest hearing on Wednesday, to consider whether more tests should carried out before the final hearing.

The judge indicated she would make a decision about whether more tests were needed at a further hearing on Friday.

A barrister leading a legal team representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, told the judge on Wednesday how specialists thought Archie had been “extensively investigated”, but were prepared to carry out further tests for “the sake of no stone being left unturned”.

However, Fiona Paterson said it was “imperative” the final hearing take place as planned.

“Whether Archie is still alive or not, it is imperative that this hearing goes ahead,” she told the judge.

Hollie Dance, the mother of Archie Battersbee
Hollie Dance (James Manning/PA)

“If Archie is no longer with us, there is the issue of dignity.

“The more it is put off, the more his dignity is potentially compromised.”

The judge has heard that Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.

Miss Dance has told how she found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Paul Battersbee
Paul Battersbee (James Manning/PA)

One specialist told the judge on Wednesday how he thought scans showed that Archie had suffered “irretrievable” brain damage.

Two others said they thought tests showed that the youngster was “brain-stem dead”.

Archie’s family have asked the judge to visit the youngster in hospital before deciding whether treatment should end.

The judge indicated that she might see Archie on Friday.

