Johnson to pay tribute to ‘remarkable’ Queen in address to Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Johnson to pay tribute to ‘remarkable’ Queen in address to Parliament

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 10.32pm
The Queen has been on the throne for 70 years (PA)
The Queen has been on the throne for 70 years (PA)

The Prime Minister will pay tribute to the “remarkable” Queen in an address to Parliament ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

Boris Johnson will say that the Queen’s length of service and dedication to duty are “without parallel”.

It comes as the nation prepares to celebrate the Jubilee over the June bank holiday.

The four-day bank holiday weekend will see a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Chelsea Flower Show
Events are taking place to mark the Jubilee (James Whatling/PA)

Mr Johnson will make his tribute to the Queen while proposing a Humble Address in Parliament.

He will say: “Today we pay tribute to a head of state whose length of service and dedication to duty to are simply without parallel.

“The only monarch most of us in this country have ever known and the rock to which our nation and our people have been anchored throughout all that the past 70 years have thrown at us.”

He will add that the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will be “unabashed” in celebrating her.

“That is why next week the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will be unabashed in celebrating not the institution of the Crown but the individual who wears it,” he will tell Parliament.

“This remarkable woman who by God and her right has led her country through good times and bad.

“Who has dedicated her life to her people, to her beloved Commonwealth, to the very idea of what a constitutional monarchy can and should be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier