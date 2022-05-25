New 145-mile cycling route launched to mark Kent Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New 145-mile cycling route launched to mark Kent Day

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 12.02am
The Cantii Way, launched by charity Cycling UK, is 145 miles long (Cycling UK)
A new long-distance cycling route through Kent has been unveiled to mark Kent Day, an annual celebration of the ancient county.

The Cantii Way, launched by charity Cycling UK on Thursday, is 145 miles long (234km) and begins and ends in the village of Wye, close to Ashford in Kent.

The route is designed to take cyclists through the diverse scenery and history of the so-called Garden of England.

It can be ridden in one go over three or four days and passes through Canterbury, Whitstable, Folkestone and Dover. With regular train stations along its length, it could also be split up over several weekends.

The Cantii Way route passes through Canterbury, Whitstable, Folkestone and Dover (Cycling UK)

Sophie Gordon, Cycling UK’s campaigns officer behind the creation of the Cantii Way, said: “The Cantii Way is a perfect introduction to the wonders of cycling around Kent, and is ideal for those looking to try cycle tourism for the first time.

“It’s not just great for beginners though, Kent is rich in history, rich in culture and rich in cuisine – it’s a perfect location for cycling, and the Cantii Way gives you the very best of the Garden of England.”

The name of the route derives from the Cantii – an Iron Age Celtic tribe that Julius Caesar encountered on his abortive conquest of England in 54 BCE.

The famous Roman described the Cantii as “the most civilised” of the British tribes; it is from them that both the county of Kent and city of Canterbury derive their names.

Cyclists ride past a lake near Lydd, Kent, on Cycling UK’s Cantii Way route (Cycling UK)

In addition to it being Kent Day, May 26 was chosen as the launch date as it was on May 26, 1940, that the fleet of little ships set sail from Ramsgate to rescue the Allied soldiers trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk.

The launching of the route has also been chosen to honour the Queen’s Jubilee, as the monarch is a patron of Cycling UK.

Using a combination of quiet ways, country lanes, byways and bridleways, the route is designed to be manageable by anyone of reasonable fitness on most types of bike.

It is the fifth long-distance cycling route Cycling UK has launched since its riders’ route for the North Downs Way was unveiled in 2018. A sixth route will be launched at the end of summer in Norfolk.

