Woman who said she was bullied and humiliated at work settles claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Woman who said she was bullied and humiliated at work settles claim

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 12.04am
Susanne Rice said she was bullied and humiliated by senior, male staff (Equality Commission/PA)
Susanne Rice said she was bullied and humiliated by senior, male staff (Equality Commission/PA)

A woman has described how older male colleagues made her feel bullied and humiliated at a web development agency in Belfast.

Susanne Rice, 36, a former operations manager with Flint Studios Ltd, has settled her claims of sex and age discrimination against her former employer for £15,000, paid without admission of liability.

The Equality Commission, which supported Ms Rice, described her as the only woman on the firm’s senior leadership team.

Ms Rice discovered she was pregnant at the end of January 2020, but did not disclose her pregnancy to her employer at an early stage because of her medical history.

Susanne Rice with her daughter Isobella (EqualityCommission/PA)

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Ms Rice received a letter from her GP advising her to shield as a pregnant woman.

In April, Ms Rice’s employer asked for a copy of the letter. She was then invited to a meeting on May 21, at which she was told a redundancy process was starting.

Shortly after this meeting, Ms Rice told her employers that she was 20 weeks pregnant. She was then told of her redundancy on May 29 and her contract was terminated on June 1.

Ms Rice said she raised grievances with her employer, but these were not upheld and a further appeal was also dismissed.

She went on to describe how she felt she was ignored when she raised concerns and made some suggestions for improvement around management issues.

In addition, she described feeling uncomfortable with the way she was treated by other, senior, male staff, adding she believed she was treated this way because she was a woman and also because she was young.

Ms Rice has alleged she was excluded her from emails and meetings, preventing her from carrying out her job to the best of her ability.

When she was demonstrating new software, she alleged that a male colleague said to her: “I am older than you, I have more experience than you and so I know better”.

She said: “I went into this job with an enthusiastic commitment to help the company achieve its goals. I felt my professional contribution was ignored, and that I had been bullied, and I felt upset and humiliated at the way I was spoken to by senior management in front of other staff.

“The way my redundancy was handled severely affected my health and our family finances.

“However, I’ve moved on and am happy in my new workplace. I feel my skills are valued there and I’m now enjoying my work and my family life”.

Mary Kitson, senior legal officer, Equality Commission for Northern Ireland, said all employers should be committed to diversity in the workplace.

“It should be led from the top and understood by all employees,” she said.

“A genuinely progressive organisation will carry out its legal responsibilities and provide equal opportunities.

“It will not stereotype and exclude women and will ensure that pregnant employees feel welcome and valued in the workplace.

“Promoting equality for women at work is a priority for the commission, and a particular focus is encouraging women to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We are delighted that Susanne is now working in a role where she feels valued and is able to give her best at work, while balancing her family life. This should be possible for all women.”

The case settled before it went to hearing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier