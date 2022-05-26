Emma Raducanu bows out as Novak Djokovic eases through – French Open day four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu bows out as Novak Djokovic eases through – French Open day four

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 4.32am
Emma Raducanu bowed out in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)
Emma Raducanu’s hopes of a deep run at Roland Garros were ended by the world number 47 Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal eased through but Alexander Zverev had to come from two sets down and rising star Carlos Alcaraz also went the distance to reach the third round.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day four at the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Carlos Alcaraz was pushed to the limit in his win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Match of the day

Third seed Alexander Zverev found himself in the increasingly familiar position of trailing by two sets but battled back to beat Sebastian Baez of Argentina 2-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-5.

Shock of the day

Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari came unstuck in two tie-breaks against world number 81 Karolina Muchova.

Quote of the day

Collision course

Djokovic and Nadal remain on course for a blockbuster meeting in the quarter-finals.

France Tennis French Open
Novak Djokovic won in straight sets (Thibault Camus/AP)

Defending champion Djokovic had few problems against Alex Molcan of Slovakia, the world number one winning 6-2 6-3 7-6 (4).

France Tennis French Open
As did Rafael Nadal (Thibault Camus/AP)

Then Nadal, the 13-time Roland Garros king, dispatched Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the night match.

Hot streak

Fallen seeds

Women: Maria Sakkari (4), Emma Raducanu (12), Sorana Cirstea (26), Petra Kvitova (32).
Men: Taylor Fritz (13).

Brit watch

France Tennis French Open
Cameron Norrie swept into round three (Thibault Camus/AP)

Emma Raducanu made an excellent start against Aliaksandra Sasnovich but the British number one ran out of steam, going down 3-6 6-1 6-1. Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying with a straight-sets win over Jason Kubler.

Next up

British number two Dan Evans will bid to reach the third round for the first time against Mikael Ymer of Sweden. The women take centre stage in the night match, with home hope Alize Cornet facing former champion Jelena Ostapenko.

