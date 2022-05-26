What the papers say – May 26

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s papers on Thursday are almost wholly consumed with the publication of Sue Gray’s partygate report.

The Guardian and Financial Times report Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “unbowed” in the wake of the senior civil servant’s findings, which laid bare the raucous culture of drinking that led to lockdown breaches in Downing Street.

Guardian front page, Thursday 26 May 2022: Drinking, fights, vomiting: all in a day's work, says PM pic.twitter.com/LiNCohwUeN — The Guardian (@guardian) May 25, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 26 May https://t.co/TlSucwQb46 pic.twitter.com/jvp1HpAcBu — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 25, 2022

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson was forced to deny a cover-up over wife Carrie’s alleged “Abba Party” at their Downing St flat not being investigated.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak to extend energy bill relief'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/oU20pkWaLt — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 25, 2022

The Daily Mirror says partygoers were “laughing” at the rest of the country “sacrificing and mourning” during lockdown.

Meanwhile, i leads with accusations the revelations of “vomiting, fighting and partying until 4am” uncovered in the report constitute a “failure of leadership”, and Metro carries the line from the PM’s private secretary revealed in the report: “We got away with it”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'WE GOT AWAY WITH IT' 🔴 Brazen Downing St staff knew they were all breaking the rules🔴 PM says he's sorry but then denies that he lied to parliament pic.twitter.com/tjE0RQ8282 — Metro (@MetroUK) May 25, 2022

The Daily Star lashes the PM in typical sideways fashion.

Conversely, The Sun declares partygate “over”, while the Daily Mail and Daily Express question “what all the fuss is about”.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson must put Partygate behind him & help Sun readers through cost of living crisishttps://t.co/dpE4uKMoMA pic.twitter.com/Pn6W5Of4H6 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 25, 2022