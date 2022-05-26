Boeing capsule returns to Earth after test trip to International Space Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boeing capsule returns to Earth after test trip to International Space Station

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 8.14am
Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lands (Bill Ingalls/Nasa/AP)
Boeing’s crew taxi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, completing a repeat test flight before Nasa astronauts climb aboard.

The Starliner capsule parachuted into the New Mexico desert – with airbags attached to cushion the landing – four hours after leaving the orbiting lab.

Only a mannequin was fastened in.

Aside from thruster failures and cooling system snags, Starliner appeared to clinch its high-stakes shakedown cruise, two and a half years after its botched first try.

Flight controllers in Houston applauded and cheered the bull’s-eye touchdown.

“It’s great to have this incredible test flight behind us,” said Steve Stich, director of Nasa’s commercial crew programme.

He described the demonstration as “extremely successful” with all objectives met.

Boeing and Nasa teams work around Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft after it landed
Boeing’s Mark Nappi, a vice president, added: “On a scale of one to 10, I think I’d give it a 15.”

Based on these early results, Nasa astronauts will strap in next for a trip to the space station, perhaps by the end of the year.

The space agency has long wanted two competing US companies ferrying astronauts for added insurance as it drastically reduces its reliance on Russia for rides to and from the space station.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is already the established leader, launching astronauts and even tourists since 2020.

Its crew capsules splash down off the Florida coast, while Boeing’s Starliner returns to the army’s expansive and desolate White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Boeing scrapped its first attempt to reach the space station in 2019 after software errors left the capsule in the wrong orbit and nearly doomed it.

The company fixed the flaws and tried again last summer but corroded valves halted the countdown.

The Boeing Starliner approaching the International Space Station on Friday
Following more repairs, Starliner finally lifted off from Cape Canaveral last Thursday and docked to the space station on Friday.

Station astronauts tested Starliner’s communication and computer systems during its five days at the space station.

They also unloaded hundreds of pounds of groceries and other supplies that flew up in the Boeing capsule, then filled it with empty air tanks and other discarded gear.

A folded US flag sent up by Boeing stayed behind and will be retrieved by the first Starliner crew.

“We’re a little sad to see her go,” station astronaut Bob Hines radioed as the capsule flew away.

Along for the ride was Starliner’s test dummy — Rosie the Rocketeer, a homage to the Second World War’s Rosie the Riveter.

The repairs and do-over cost Boeing nearly 600 million dollars (£477.6 million).

