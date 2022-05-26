£20,000 reward on offer over shooting of rights campaigner Sasha Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£20,000 reward on offer over shooting of rights campaigner Sasha Johnson

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 9.18am
Activist Sasha Johnson (PA Video)
Activist Sasha Johnson (PA Video)

A charity is offering a reward for information about who shot a black equal rights campaigner a year ago.

Crimestoppers will pay up to £20,000 to anyone who shares information anonymously leading to the conviction of those responsible for Sasha Johnson’s shooting.

Ms Johnson was shot in the head at close range while at a silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road in Peckham, south London, at about 3am on May 23 last year.

The mother-of-two survived her “catastrophic” head injuries but she now struggles to say more than a few words and requires constant medical care.

Ms Johnson is often now in terrible pain and has limited mobility, according to Crimestoppers, which says her family are living with “daily heartbreak”.

She was a founding member of the Taking The Initiative Party and a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2021.

A criminal case against four men accused of Ms Johnson’s shooting collapsed in February.

At the time, prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told the Old Bailey a prosecution could not go ahead for reasons that could not be set out fully in open court.

Crimestoppers’ London regional manager, Alexa Loukas, said: “Sasha is loved by her family and friends and is an active champion for people’s human rights.

“What’s happened to her is absolutely horrific. Her life will never be the same again.

“We know that many people who were there on the night are her friends and supporters. And yet, there remains a wall of silence.”

She stressed that Crimestoppers is independent of police, saying it never asks for or records personal details, does not trace calls and that its website uses encryption so it cannot see computer IP addresses.

She added: “Before this violent attack, Sasha was a powerful voice who challenged injustice. By using your voice, you can help find justice for Sasha.”

Homicide detectives from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command led the investigation into Ms Johnson’s attack because it was so serious.

Sasha Johnson’s sister Shakira Williams and mother Ellet Dalling
Sasha Johnson’s sister Shakira Williams and mother Ellet Dalling (PA)

Det Chief Insp Nigel Penney, who leads the investigation, said: “Look at the family photos of Sasha, you are looking at a young, healthy woman with children who are clearly devoted to her.

“Now look at those photos of Sasha in hospital and you see a woman who needs constant medical care and is so often in pain.

“Despite the most extensive police investigation, those who inflicted these grievous injuries remain free and unpunished and that is just not right.

“I am asking people to end this injustice and tell Crimestoppers what you know. The charity will keep you totally anonymous.

“Many people were at that party, including many friends of Sasha, but nearly everyone has been reluctant to come forward.

“I understand people may be scared, but people should search their conscience and do what is right for Sasha, her family and her sons.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via 0800 555 111 or through its website crimestoppers-uk.org.

