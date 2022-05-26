‘How To Murder Your Husband’ writer found guilty of murdering her husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘How To Murder Your Husband’ writer found guilty of murdering her husband

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 9.20am
Romance writer Nancy Crampton Brophy, left, watches proceedings in court (Dave Killen/The Oregonian/AP)
Romance writer Nancy Crampton Brophy, left, watches proceedings in court (Dave Killen/The Oregonian/AP)

A jury in Portland has convicted a self-published romance novelist — who once wrote an essay called “How To Murder Your Husband” — of fatally shooting her husband four years ago.

The jury of seven women and five men found Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday after deliberating for two days over chef Daniel Brophy’s death, KOIN-TV reported.

Mr Brophy, 63, was killed on June 2 2018 as he prepared for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.

Crampton Brophy displayed no visible reaction inside the crowded Multnomah County courtroom.

Lisa Maxfield, one of Crampton Brophy’s lawyers, said the defence team plans to appeal.

Prosecutors told jurors that Crampton Brophy was motivated by money problems and a life insurance policy.

Prosecutor Shawn Overstreet presents his opening statement at the murder trial of romance writer Nancy Crampton Brophy
Prosecutor Shawn Overstreet presents his opening statement at the murder trial of romance writer Nancy Crampton Brophy (Dave Killen/The Oregonian/AP)

Crampton Brophy said during the trial, however, that she had no reason to kill her husband and that their financial problems had largely been solved by cashing in a chunk of Mr Brophy’s retirement savings plan.

She owned the same make and model of gun used to kill her husband and was seen on CCTV footage driving to and from the culinary institute, court exhibits and court evidence showed.

Police never found the gun that killed Mr Brophy.

Prosecutors alleged Crampton Brophy swapped out the barrel of the gun used in the shooting and then discarded the barrel.

Defence lawyers said the gun parts were inspiration for Crampton Brophy’s writing and suggested someone else might have killed Mr Brophy during a robbery gone wrong.

Crampton Brophy claimed during the trial that her presence near the culinary school on the day of her husband’s death was mere coincidence and that she had parked in the area to work on her writing.

Crampton Brophy, background, surrounded by her defence lawyers
Crampton Brophy, background, surrounded by her defence lawyers (Dave Killen/The Oregonian/AP)

Crampton Brophy’s how-to treatise detailed various options for committing an untraceable killing and professed a desire to avoid getting caught.

Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras ultimately excluded the essay from the trial, noting it was published in 2011.

A prosecutor, however, alluded to the essay’s themes without naming it after Crampton Brophy took to the witness box.

Crampton Brophy has remained in custody since her arrest in September 2018, several months after her husband was shot.

Her sentencing has been scheduled for June 13.

