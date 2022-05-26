‘PJ the corgi’ Platinum Jubilee emoji unveiled on royal Twitter account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

‘PJ the corgi’ Platinum Jubilee emoji unveiled on royal Twitter account

By Press Association
May 26 2022
The royal family’s Platinum Jubilee emoji has been unveiled on its official Twitter account – a crown-wearing corgi called PJ (PA)
The royal family's Platinum Jubilee emoji has been unveiled on its official Twitter account – a crown-wearing corgi called PJ (PA)

The royal family’s Platinum Jubilee emoji has been unveiled – a crown-wearing corgi called PJ.

The cartoon image of the cheerful dog – the Queen’s favourite breed – appeared on the monarchy’s official Twitter account, with the message: “Meet PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji!”

Sporting a crown of purple and platinum – the colours of the Jubilee – PJ, with his tongue sticking out, will appear automatically on Twitter when users include celebratory Jubilee hashtags.

The royal family’s Twitter account added: “PJ will appear whenever you use #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #PlatinumPartyatthePalace #PlatinumJubileePageant or #TheBigJubileeLunch and we’re hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter.”

Clarence House also greeted PJ’s arrival, saying “A warm and waggy-tailed welcome to PJ the corgi!”, followed by a paw-print emoji.

The Queen is synonymous with the short-legged dogs.

She has owned more than 30 corgis during her reign, most of which have been descendants of her first corgi, Susan, who was given to her on her 18th birthday in 1944.

She currently has three dogs – an elderly dorgi (corgi/dachshund cross) called Candy, and two corgi puppies – Muick and Sandy.

The Queen’s senior dresser, Angela Kelly, revealed that the new puppies were a constant source of joy for the monarch during lockdown.

Queen leaves London
The Queen leaves Buckingham Palace with her dorgi, Candy, ahead of the first lockdown in March 2020 (Aaron Chown/PA)

A pack of mischievous puppet corgis causing comic chaos on The Mall are to feature in the Jubilee Pageant in the finale of the bank holiday celebrations.

A special segment entitled the Queen’s Favourites will also include representations of the Queen’s beloved childhood pony Peggy and her favourite horses such as Royal Ascot Gold Cup winner Estimate.

