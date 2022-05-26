Liverpool’s route to the Champions League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool’s route to the Champions League final

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 12.02pm
Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool to three Champions League finals (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool to three Champions League finals (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Paris bidding to bounce back from missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by adding to their FA Cup and Carabao Cup successes.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the Reds’ route to the Stade de France.

Group stage (Liverpool 18pts, Atletico Madrid 7, Porto 5, AC Milan 4)

Liverpool dominated a tricky group containing two former European champions and three-time finalists Atletico to make history. Klopp’s team took control of the standings with thrilling 3-2 wins over Milan and the Spanish side, either side of thumping 5-1 victory in Portugal’s second city. A 2-0 triumph over Diego Simeone’s men at Anfield secured progression to the knockout stages with two games to spare . Victory over  Porto by the same scoreline and winning 2-1 in the San Siro saw the Merseyside club emerge with an impressive unblemished record – the first English club to do so.

Last 16: Inter Milan (won 2-1 on aggregate)

Liverpool won 2-0 in the San Siro
Liverpool won 2-0 in the San Siro (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Liverpool returned to the San Siro in the knockout stage to face Inter. Second-half goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned a healthy first-leg advantage. Yet the Serie A side made the Reds sweat in the return meeting. Lautaro Martinez’s 61st-minute goal gave Inter a chance of overturning the deficit but Alexis Sanchez’s red card less than two minutes later blew a hole in their hopes. Salah hit both posts in the second half as, despite going through, the hosts slipped to a first Anfield defeat in a year.

Quarter-finals: Benfica (won 6-4 on aggregate)

Just like the previous round, Liverpool established a two-goal lead in the away leg before surviving some sloppiness on home soil. Reds winger Luis Diaz – formerly of Porto – marked his return to Portugal with a crucial late strike to secure a 3-1 win in Lisbon after Darwin Nunez halved the deficit following goals from Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane. Defender Konate was also on target in the return game, where a Firmino brace proved decisive as Benfica, who levelled at 1-1 through Goncalo Ramos, fought back to claim a creditable 3-3 draw thanks to Roman Yaremchuk and Nunez.

Semi-finals: Villarreal (won 5-2 on aggregate)

Liverpool were victorious in their last-four meeting with Villarreal following chaotic 3-2 win in Spain (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool were victorious in their last-four meeting with Villarreal following chaotic 3-2 win in Spain (Adam Davy/PA)

Klopp hailed his “mentality monsters” after booking a third Champions League final in five seasons courtesy of a chaotic 3-2 win in Spain. Liverpool once again claimed a two-goal first-leg advantage – courtesy of a Pervis Estupinan own goal and Mane’s 20th strike of the season – but it was wiped out by Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin inside 41 minutes in the return meeting at El Madrigal. The Reds swiftly put aside the dismal opening period to set up a third final meeting with Real. Fabinho, Diaz and Mane each hit the net in a fruitful 12-minute spell before Villarreal’s misery was compounded by Etienne Capoue’s late dismissal.

[[title]]

[[text]]

