Wealthy couple married for five months ‘spent 18 months fighting over money’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Wealthy couple married for five months ‘spent 18 months fighting over money’

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 1.14pm
The Principal Registry of the Family Division in High Holborn, London, where the case was heard (PA)
The Principal Registry of the Family Division in High Holborn, London, where the case was heard (PA)

A wealthy couple married for around five months ran up lawyers’ bills of more than £1 million during an 18-month fight over money, a judge said.

Mr Justice Peel oversaw the pair’s fight at a recent private family court hearing in London and has outlined detail in a judgment published online.

The judge said they had “litigated bitterly” and told how one row was over the ownership of a Steinway piano.

He has not named the man and woman, who married and separated in 2020 and lived in London, in his ruling.

But he said they were both in their 50s and said their standard of living had been “close” to “luxurious”.

He said the man, an American who worked in the software industry, and the woman, a musician, met in 2018.

“(They) were married for no more than about five months and have no children,” said Mr Justice Peel in his ruling.

“Such cases should be easy to resolve.

“Not so here; the parties have litigated bitterly, at enormous cost and in minute forensic detail for over a year and a half.”

He said both had run up legal costs of more than £600,000.

Mr Justice Peel, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, ordered the man to pay the woman £750,000.

He said the woman had “pre-owned, non-marital property” and would leave the marriage “debt free” and with total assets of more than £1 million.

The man had offered £400,000, though the woman had wanted a package worth several million pounds.

Mr Justice Peel said the woman had argued that the man had given her his Steinway piano as a present. The man disagreed.

The judge ruled that the man should keep the piano.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier