Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ and ‘independent’ grandmother found dead at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ and ‘independent’ grandmother found dead at home

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 2.06pm
Mari O’Flynn who was discovered dead at a house in Newport, South Wales on Tuesday. (Gwent Police/PA)
Mari O’Flynn who was discovered dead at a house in Newport, South Wales on Tuesday. (Gwent Police/PA)

The family of a 79-year-old grandmother found dead at home have described her as a “beautiful” and “independent” woman.

Mari O’Flynn’s body was discovered at a house in Leach Road, Bettws, Newport, at about 1.55pm on Tuesday.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody on Thursday afternoon, Gwent Police confirmed.

In a tribute to Ms O’Flynn, her loved ones said: “Our beautiful mum, nan and sister was a strong, independent lady.

“We are completely devastated by the way our mum has been cruelly taken away from us.”

They said Ms O’Flynn had much to look forward to, including a trip to Greece, where she had lived for 10 years with her husband.

They added: “We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.

“The only comfort we can take from this situation is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate, whom she has missed dearly.

“The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike.”

Police said that on the day Ms O’Flynn was found, officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that she had died.

A force spokesman said: “A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedures.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier