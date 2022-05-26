Rory McIlroy sees last week’s US PGA Championship as ‘one that got away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy sees last week’s US PGA Championship as ‘one that got away’

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 3.28pm
Rory McIlroy finished three shots outside the play-off in the US PGA Championship (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Rory McIlroy admits last week’s US PGA Championship is “one that got away” as his major drought continues.

McIlroy held a one-shot lead after an opening five-under-par 65 at Southern Hills, with Justin Thomas eventually defeating Will Zalatoris in a play-off after they finished tied on five under.

The four-time major winner was also four under after the first five holes of the final round, but bogeyed the sixth and then made 10 straight pars before dropping another shot on the 17th, a driveable par four.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the sixth hole during the final round of the US PGA Championship (Matt York/AP)

“Regrets? Yeah I regret I didn’t take advantage of the benign conditions on Friday afternoon,” McIlroy – whose last major win was the 2014 US PGA – told the Irish Independent in a conference call to promote the new GolfNow Compete App.

“I regret the big numbers I made on the par threes on Saturday. The fact that I just needed to play the last 13 holes in one-under par to make a play-off on Sunday, and I didn’t.

“So, yeah, I definitely feel like it was one that got away. But, again, I have to take the positives and the fact that eighth place in a major is absolutely the worst I feel I could’ve finished last week.

“That’s a completely different story to where I was the last couple of years. The first two majors of last year, I missed the cut at Augusta and I finished like 50th at the PGA.

Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the US PGA Championship (Matt York/AP)

“I just have to stay as patient as possible. I know that if I keep playing the golf that I’m playing the chances are going to present themselves and I’m going to give myself a few more chances this year, not just to win majors but to win golf tournaments in general.”

McIlroy, who did not speak to reporters after the third or fourth rounds at Southern Hills, will return to action in next week’s Memorial Tournament before defending his title in the RBC Canadian Open ahead of the US Open.

The 33-year-old will also contest the Travelers Championship and the JP McManus Pro-Am before missing the Irish Open to prepare for The 150th Open at St Andrews.

