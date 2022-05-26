Facebook owner Meta updates privacy policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Facebook owner Meta updates privacy policy

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 3.58pm
Users of Facebook, Messenger and Instagram will start to receive notifications about the changes from Thursday (PA)
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has updated its privacy policies to make them “easier to understand”, with alerts about the changes to begin arriving on Thursday.

The company said the changes “don’t allow Meta to collect, use or share your data in new ways”, but would help it be “clearer about how we use your information”.

The tech giant has previously been criticised by campaigners and legislators over its collecting and handling of personal data.

Users of Facebook, Messenger and Instagram will start to receive notifications about the changes from Thursday, with Meta confirming the new policy will take effect on July 26.

Alongside the changes, Meta confirmed it was rolling out two new controls to help users better control their privacy settings – a tool that sets who can see a user’s post by default and existing controls over what adverts a user sees on Facebook and Instagram have been consolidated into a single feature.

“Our goal with this update is to be more clear about our data practices; one way we’ve done this is through additional details and examples throughout,” Meta’s chief privacy officer for product, Michel Protti, said in a blog post.

“At Meta, we’ve always set out to build personalised experiences that provide value without compromising your privacy.

“So, it’s on us to have strong protections for the data we use and be transparent about how we use it.

“That includes communicating more clearly about our data practices and the choices you have.”

The changes do not cover messaging platform WhatsApp and some other Meta products.

The updates come as greater regulation of the technology sector continues to move closer.

The Online Safety Bill, which is currently moving through Parliament, is set to legally require platforms to protect users from harmful content for the first time, with fines that could run into billions of pounds for larger companies and access to sites being blocked among the penalties for breaching the new rules.

A number of other countries and regions are also exploring stricter regulation for social media and other online platforms.

