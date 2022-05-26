Monkeypox ‘inevitable’ in Republic of Ireland, says deputy PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monkeypox ‘inevitable’ in Republic of Ireland, says deputy PM

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 4.12pm
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said that it was inevitable that Ireland would see a case of monkeypox (Niall Carson/PA)
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said that it was inevitable that Ireland would see a case of monkeypox (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish deputy prime minister has said it is “inevitable” that monkeypox will be detected in the Republic of Ireland.

Leo Varadkar was speaking after health officials in Northern Ireland confirmed on Thursday that a case of monkeypox has been identified in the region.

The Tanaiste said: “We’re not aware of any cases in the Republic of Ireland as of yet but it’s almost inevitable – in fact, it is inevitable – that there will be cases in the Republic of Ireland.”

He said the HSE has set up a group to monitor the situation.

Mr Varadkar added: “We don’t anticipate that this is going to be a public health emergency, like Covid, for example.”

The case of monkeypox in Northern Ireland is the first case confirmed on the island, which sees significant and unimpeded travel over the border between both jurisdictions.

“There are a number of outbreaks now around the world,” Mr Varadkar said.

“The HSE is monitoring the situation very closely and making sure that healthcare professionals are informed as to what the symptoms are. So if people do have monkeypox, then it can be identified quickly.”

The Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland confirmed the case there on Thursday.

Dr Gillian Armstrong, head of health protection at the PHA, said: “Following the detection of cases of monkeypox in England the PHA has been in regular contact with UKHSA regarding the situation and we established a local multidisciplinary incident management team to ensure that we are fully prepared for any potential risk to the population of Northern Ireland.

“The PHA has been working closely with trusts and GPs to raise awareness of the disease, and set up testing arrangements and clinical pathways.

“Cases of monkeypox are rare as the virus does not spread easily between people; therefore the risk to the Northern Ireland population is considered low.

“Appropriate public health actions are being taken and the PHA is working with UKHSA to investigate any potential links with UK cases and we will contact any potential close contacts to provide health information and advice.”

