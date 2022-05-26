Meghan lays roses at memorial for victims of Texas school shooting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duchess of Sussex has laid flowers at a memorial for the 19 children and two teachers killed in a school shooting in Texas.

Meghan was on Thursday pictured placing a bouquet of white roses tied with a purple ribbon at one of the crosses put up in honour of the victims near the site of the massacre.

A spokesperson for the duchess said she took the trip in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and in-person support to a community in grief.

The Duchess of Sussex laid flowers at a memorial for the children and teachers killed in the school shooting in Texas (Jae C Hong/AP)

Meghan was also pictured looking down at the white crosses bearing the names of those who lost their lives to the gunman’s rampage at Robb Elementary School in the small town of Uvalde.

She laid her flowers near the cross of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, which had the words “you will be missed” written on it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Meghan, who lives in California, was not accompanied by husband Harry during her visit to the memorial.

Meghan visited the small Texan town of Uvalde to pay her respects to those who lost their lives in the massacre (Jae C Hong/AP)

She was wearing a baseball cap, T-shirt, jeans and trainers.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a semi-automatic rifle to shoot pupils and teachers in the deadliest school attack since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

The gunman barricaded himself in a classroom and opened fire until police eventually broke in and shot him dead.