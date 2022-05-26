Flying museum honours Diego Maradona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Flying museum honours Diego Maradona

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 8.34pm
Flight attendants stand by as rock singer Juanse performs during the presentation of an aircraft dedicated to the late Diego Maradona (Rodrigo Abd/AP)
Flight attendants stand by as rock singer Juanse performs during the presentation of an aircraft dedicated to the late Diego Maradona (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

A flying museum in honour of football great Diego Maradona is to take to the skies.

The Tango D10S plane was unveiled on Wednesday night before it flies around Argentina for fans of Maradona to visit on the ground.

The plane’s exterior is adorned with images of the player — who died of a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 60 — including one where he wears the Argentina jersey and kisses the World Cup trophy he lifted in 1986.

The plane will also visit Barcelona and Naples, where Maradona led Napoli to its only two Italian league titles in 1987 and 1990.

Argentina Maradona
The interior of a plane dedicated to the late footballer Diego Maradona (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

Qatar, which hosts the World Cup later this year, will be the aircraft’s final stop of the tour.

However, England fans may not want to visit as drawings on the wings make reference to the two goals Maradona scored in the quarter-finals against England in the 1986 World Cup — the controversial “Hand of God” goal followed by a sublime individual effort.

Inside the plane, there is memorabilia that belonged to Maradona.

The plane, owned by a fintech company, was on display at El Palomar airport outside Buenos Aires, with Maradona’s family and some former Argentina teammates among those attending the ceremony.

“We cannot believe or understand this craziness,” said Dalma Maradona, one of Maradona’s daughters. “The love people have for him goes beyond anything you can imagine.”

Dalma and her sister Yanina were the first to board the plane. Visitors will have the chance to ask some previously selected questions to a Maradona hologram.

Argentina Maradona
Diego Maradona’s daughters, Dalma, right, and Yanina, smile after speaking with journalists (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

“When you are here in Argentina you can’t realise what Diego means to the rest of the world,” said Sergio Batista, a former teammate. “It is a beautiful tribute that the entire world will experience, the world loved him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier