Whitby ‘vampires’ break world record on anniversary of Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Whitby ‘vampires’ break world record on anniversary of Bram Stoker’s Dracula

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 11.26pm Updated: May 27 2022, 5.02am
People dressed as vampires at Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire (PA)
People dressed as vampires at Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire (PA)

Whitby Abbey celebrated the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker’s Dracula by breaking the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires.

A total of 1,369 people attended the event in North Yorkshire on Thursday evening dressed as the ghoulish character, breaking the record of 1,039 set in Doswell, Virginia, in 2011.

“We’ve just broken the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Vampires with 1369 vampires!” tweeted English Heritage.

“We’d like to say a BIG thank you to everyone who has come along to Whitby Abbey to help make this happen – you all looked fang-tastic!”

The novel Dracula was first published in 1897, and Stoker’s legendary tale was said to have been inspired by a trip to Whitby in 1890.

People dressed as Vampires at Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire, as they attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the most amount of vampires in one place on the on 125th anniversary of the publication of Dracula. Picture date: Thursday May 26, 2022
(Nigel Roddis/PA)

The 13th century gothic abbey was then a suitable location for the record attempt, which kicked off a year of events at the landmark.

“There are some amazing costumes around,” Jack Brookbank, official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, told the PA news agency.

People dressed as Vampires at Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire, as they attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the most amount of vampires in one place on the on 125th anniversary of the publication of Dracula. Picture date: Thursday May 26, 2022
(Nigel Roddis/PA)

“We are quite strict about the official costume that is allowed. This is a traditional fancy dress vampire costume.

“It must include black shoes, black trousers or dress, waistcoat, shirt, black cape or collared overcoat and fangs on the top set of teeth.

“This one I definitely have been looking forward to.”

The “vampires” needed to stand together in the same place for five minutes to break the record, which they did by more than 300 people.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]