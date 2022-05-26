Nation split on whether royals are a luxury country cannot afford, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nation split on whether royals are a luxury country cannot afford, poll suggests

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 12.02am
Queen Elizabeth II sitting in a buggy during a visit by members of the royal family to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London. Picture date: Monday May 23, 2022.
The nation is split over whether the royal family is a luxury the country cannot afford, a survey suggests.

The poll, which comes as the royals prepare to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, also found that the majority of people think the Queen should remain as monarch for as long as possible rather than abdicating.

Ipsos surveyed 1,039 British adults, finding that the proportion of people saying they think the Prince of Wales would do a good job as king stands at 49%, with 20% saying they think he will do a bad job.

Chelsea Flower Show
The Queen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (James Whatling/PA)

Those polled were asked if they agree or disagree that the royal family is an expensive luxury the country cannot afford.

38% said they agree, 36% said they disagree, and the rest said they do not know or neither agreed nor disagreed.

Accounts for the Sovereign Grant show the monarchy cost the taxpayer £87.5 million during 2020/21 – an increase of £18.1 million on the previous financial year.

The survey found younger people were more likely to think the royals are a luxury the country cannot afford, with 48% of 16-34-year-olds agreeing with the statement, compared with 22% of 55-75-year-olds.

The Duke of Cambridge waves
Some 74% of people asked think the Duke of Cambridge would do a good job as king (Frank Augstein/PA)

Some 66% of those surveyed said they think the Queen should keep doing her job for as long as possible, with 23% saying she should abdicate at some stage.

The remainder of those surveyed said they did not know.

The survey found that people were split over whether they think Charles will reduce the cost of the monarchy if he becomes king, with 40% saying they think it is likely that he will and 43% saying they think it is unlikely.

Asked if they think the Duke of Cambridge would do a good job or bad job as king, 74% said they think he would do a good job and 7% said they think he would do a bad job.

