Wales to end last remaining Covid-19 regulations

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 2.46am
People in Wales will no longer be legally required to wear face coverings in health and social care services from Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

People in Wales will no longer be legally required to wear face coverings in health and social care services from Monday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to announce on Friday that the country will end its last remaining coronavirus regulations, which have existed in some form since March 2020.

Wales is currently at alert level zero, with the wearing of face coverings in health and social care settings the only remaining legal requirement.

Public health guidance, such as staying up to date with Covid vaccinations, will remain (Victoria Jones/PA)

Data from Public Health Wales shows coronavirus infections in the country have been steadily falling over the last two months, with an average of 15.1 cases per 100,000 people being recorded in the week prior to May 15.

The Welsh Government said public health guidance, including staying up to date with Covid vaccinations and self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms, will stay in place.

It said in a statement: “Over the last three weeks the public health situation has continued to improve and the number of Covid-19-related patients in hospital is gradually falling, although the NHS continues to experience emergency and pandemic pressures.”

Wales was the last UK nation with Covid restrictions still in place.

