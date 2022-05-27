K-pop sensation BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

BTS will reveal their gradual journey to becoming K-pop superstars through a new Apple Music weekly limited series.

The streaming service announced on Thursday that BTS will launch their new show BTS Radio: Past & Present on Apple Music 1.

The three-episode limited series will air weekly, leading up to the release of the band’s new album Proof, which arrives on June 10.

The inaugural episode will air on Saturday at 1pm GMT.

The Grammy Award-nominated band will take listeners on their quest to stardom while sharing stories and songs that helped shaped them. The group is known for hit songs such as Dynamite and Butter.

“We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world,” said RM of the seven-member boy band — which also includes J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin.

“Every episode is dedicated to you,” RM added. “And we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story.”

In the first episode, BTS explains the beginning of the group with songs that inspired their sound and style. The second episode — which airs on June 3 — has the band pick some of the BTS ARMY’s favourite songs.

BTS shows how the group ultimately achieved fame as global music sensations in the final episode on June 10.