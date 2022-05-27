Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school rampage collapses and dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school rampage collapses and dies

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 5.46am
Two days after teacher Irma Garcia was shot dead alongside 19 of her students, her grieving husband has died (Jae C Hong/AP)
Two days after teacher Irma Garcia was shot dead alongside 19 of her students, her grieving husband has died (Jae C Hong/AP)

Two days after teacher Irma Garcia was shot dead alongside 19 of her students her grieving husband has died.

Ms Garcia’s family was already reeling from her death in the Texas school shooting that targeted her fourth grade classroom when, a mere two days after the attack, her husband collapsed and died at home from a heart attack, a family member said.

Joe Garcia, 50, dropped off flowers at his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning in Uvalde, Texas, and returned home, where he “pretty much just fell over” and died, his nephew John Martinez told The New York Times.

Overcome with emotion, young people comfort each other after leaving a memorial created outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday
Overcome with emotion, young people comfort each other after leaving a memorial created outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News/AP)

The couple had been married for 24 years and had four children together – including a son in the Marine Corps.

Mr Martinez told The Detroit Free Press that the family was struggling to grasp that while the couple’s oldest son trained for combat, it was his mother who was shot to death.

“Stuff like this should not be happening in schools,” he told the newspaper.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary confirmed Joe Garcia’s death to The Associated Press. AP was unable to independently reach members of the Garcia family on Thursday.

A young person holds onto an adults hand as they visit the memorial created outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday
Irma Garcia was shot dead alongside 19 of her students and co-teacher on Tuesday (The San Antonio Express-News/AP)

The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut — remained under investigation, with authorities saying the 18-year-old gunman had no known criminal or mental health history.

The rampage rocked a country already weary from gun violence and shattered the community of Uvalde, a largely Latino town of some 16,000 people about 75 miles from the Mexican border.

According to a letter written by Ms Garcia and posted online, her family loved having barbecues. The 48-year-old also enjoyed listening to music and travelling to Concan, a community along the Frio River about 25 miles north of Uvalde.

The couple’s oldest child, Cristian, is a Marine. The couple’s other son, Jose, attends Texas State University. Their eldest daughter, Lyliana, is a high school sophomore, while her younger sister is in the seventh grade.

A man carries a cross he made as his wife, carries flowers to pay their respects to the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Thursday, May 26, 2022
A man carries a cross he made as his wife carries flowers to pay their respects to the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas (Kin Man Hui/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

The school year, scheduled to end on Thursday, was Ms Garcia’s 23rd year of teaching — all of it at Robb Elementary School. She was previously named the school’s teacher of the year and was a 2019 recipient of the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Education from Trinity University.

For five years, Ms Garcia co-taught with Eva Mireles, who also was killed.

The suspect, Salvador Ramos, was inside the classroom for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout with law enforcement, authorities said.

“Mrs Irma Garcia was my mentor when I began teaching,” her colleague Allison McCullough wrote when Ms Garcia was named teacher of the year.

“The wealth of knowledge and patience that she showed me was life changing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier