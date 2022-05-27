Harry Kane hoping to break England’s top goalscorer record at Qatar World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane hoping to break England’s top goalscorer record at Qatar World Cup

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 10.36am
Harry Kane needs five more goals to become England’s record goalscorer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane hopes to become England’s top goalscorer at this winter’s World Cup.

The Three Lions skipper is four goals behind Wayne’s Rooney’s tally of 53, tied on 49 with Sir Bobby Charlton.

It is only a matter of time until Kane surpasses that number and it could even happen for the Qatar World Cup, which starts in November, as England have six Nations League matches to play.

But he says it would be nice to do it at the main event this winter.

Speaking as a guest on the Jimmy Fallon show in America, Kane said: “I’m excited, the last World Cup was really special. We got to the semi-final, which was the first we’d got to in 30 years as a nation, and the country was going pretty mad.

“We fell that one step short, but I am really looking forward to this one. We have a great team, really good players, really good coach, and we have been building nicely to this World Cup and I’m really looking forward to it.

“Hopefully I can try and break that goal record while we’re there.”

Harry Kane needs four goals to tie with Wayne Rooney's all-time record for England
The 28-year-old, who has helped Tottenham return to the Champions League next season, again hinted that he might look to a future in NFL after his playing career ends.

Kane, an avid fan of the American sport, has previously suggested he could enjoy switching codes and still seems open.

Asked if he could step in and do a job for either of the New York teams, Kane replied: “I feel like I could, I’d put myself up there for sure.”

Kane opened up on his friendship with Tom Brady and how the quarter-back’s documentary gave him the inspiration to reach the top of the game.

The Spurs man was on an unsuccessful loan at the start of his career when he watched ‘The Brady 6’.

He added: “One thing that did inspire me kind of growing up was actually a Tom Brady documentary. I was away at another club on loan and I wasn’t getting in the team and it was kind of that period – I was 18-years-old – and it was like, ‘If I can’t play here, how can I play for my team Tottenham’.

Kane said: “I came across this documentary on YouTube, it was called ‘The Brady 6’. It was kind of about how he got picked in the sixth round and then became who he became, one of the greatest sportsmen ever.

“It just gave me belief that it was really possible for me to go on and have that career, and thankfully I was able to do that.

“We got in touch. I was following him on Instagram and he commented on one of my pictures. I slid into his DMs. No, he was a great guy.

“We kind of got talking. I’m an NFL fan, I wished him luck for the season and we just kind of grew a relationship from there really.”

